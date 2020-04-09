Two deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Wednesday, April 8, bringing the state's total death toll to 14.

Lancaster County announced its first COVID-19 related death, that of a male in his 50s who was hospitalized. https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/media/2020/040820a.htm

Madison County announced a second death in a positive case previously reported. The man, in his 70s, had multiple underlying health conditions. https://www.facebook.com/elvphd .

The state case total, as of 6 pm Central Daylight Time April 8, is 523. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state's COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11 – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. It's critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help Nebraskans protect each other, and especially those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death. The measures also help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.

In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions - http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1.