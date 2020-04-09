Des Moines County Heritage Center workers and volunteers help out making masks

Despite being closed to the public, volunteers for the Des Moines County Heritage Center have been kept busy making face masks.

The masks, which are being assembled by volunteers and employees at the Heritage Center, are made using a online pattern and the center has received dozens of orders.

“ We have been making masks for individuals and for a few companies,” explained Robin Schneiderman of the Heritage Center.

They also created a goofy name to call the members of the group: The Hysterical Stitchers. The camaraderie also is helpful during this time of social separation.

Schneiderman said by the time they offered to make masks for Great River Medical Center, they did not need masks.

This past week, the Centers for Disease Control began recommending masks be worn in public and they do not have to be standard medical mask. The mask could be something as simple as fabric and elastic sewn together. This is exactly what the Heritage Center has been making.

But even before the Centers for Disease Control recommended Americans wear masks when leaving the house, businesses around the county were already starting to have their employees wear masks.

The Heritage Center did not set out with the goal of creating masks for Burlington residents. Instead, their initial goal was to create enough masks that their staff could continue to work despite the risk of the virus. The board of directors thought that having volunteers wear masks would be the best way to protect them while still keeping the museum open.

However, the museum is no longer open. Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all museums be closed to the public. But Heritage Center volunteers are still at work and haven't been bored, in fact they've been very busy. Schneiderman said that volunteers have filled their times with making masks.

"After about 8 or 10 hours a day of work, we're all tired," Schneiderman said.

When word spread of what the Heritage Center was doing, people began requesting Heritage Center make them masks. The center then put out a request on their facebook page, taking orders and asking for supplies. The center quickly had plenty of supplies.

But Schneiderman said that it is not just mask supplies that have been donated to the Heritage Center. Schneiderman said community members have also brought in donuts and pizza for the volunteers.

Schneiderman said she was not surprised by how the community reacted to the call for help.

And there is plenty of work to do. While sewing is one of the main tasks for volunteers, several tasks do not involve any sewing, including working the phone to take requests.

Schneiderman said at this time, because of community support, they are not in need of donations of fabric to make the masks, though elastic is needed. She said that with Jo-Ann's Fabric and Hobby Lobby closed, Walmart is almost completely out of material.

Those wanting to order masks should call (319) 752.7449. You can also reach out to the group on the Des Moines County Heritage center Facebook page.

When contacting the group to order mask, they will need to know a size estimation and contact information. Those requesting masks will be notified when their masks are finished.

Masks are being made on a first come, first serve basis. A free will donation of money or materials is requested.