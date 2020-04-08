The Boone City Council is moving ahead in their plans to create a new arts council. With plans to unveil the five community members on the commission on April 20, the council is already eying projects to improve the community.

“When we say the arts we mean all the arts, we’re talking physical sculptures,” said Greg Piklapp, the chairman of the economic development committee. “We’re talking music, poetry. We’re talking like living window displays, with partnerships with our downtown retailers … Then also to public speaking and also partnering with their library.”

Holly Stecker, in her first year on the council, has made it her mission to form this commission. From an early age, she was dedicated to the arts, going to college for fashion and marketing, and she wanted to spread awareness for art in the community.

“I feel like for Boone, there’s never been an art council,” Stecker said. “There’s never been any really even direction aimed at the arts, whether they’re performing visually. I even, in my mind, I even visualize restaurants being under the art, you know that food is a form of expression.”

The commision will consist of Stecker and her fellow councilman Brad Byrd, as well as five members of the Boone community to be announced at the end of the month. While still in the early phases, plans are underway from multiple spaces in Boone. One of the commission’s main goals is to improve the downtown area with ideas like window art and murals.

“Our downtown is really struggling,” Stecker said. “Bringing some life back to downtown was a main campaign goal as well.”

The commission also hopes to improve the economy of Boone. According to Stecker, the arts brings around four times more to the economy than agriculture. Piklapp and the economic committee have dedicated $5,000 to the commission to get their projects started.

“That is for immediate art projects to consider this year and then moving forward,” said Piklapp. “We’re looking to have more local option grants … The good thing is about all the things that we’re talking about is that we are in the planning stages, and we were really looking to get up and running this summer.”