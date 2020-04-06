Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the April 4 news that President Donald J. Trump had approved Nebraska’s request for federal disaster assistance. Governor Ricketts submitted the request to aid Nebraska in its ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Thank you to President Trump for approving Nebraska’s disaster request,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraskans are coming together to win the war against the virus, and this declaration will help our state fulfilling that mission.”

“I want to remind everyone that the next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska. We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions. Everyone should work, go home, and shop once a week.”

President Trump’s disaster declaration is available by clicking here.