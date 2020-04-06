Mary Greeley Medical Center announced a series of visitor restrictions set to begin for patients on Tuesday, including limiting who can visit patients during a hospital stay.

The change in visitor restrictions followed the release of new recommendations Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of an effort to keep patients, families and health care workers safe during the global coronavirus outbreak.

“We understand this will be a disappointment for people who have a loved one at the hospital,” Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley, said in a media release sent to the Tribune on Monday. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we manage this health crisis.”

The new restrictions will not allow visitors to see loved one unless there is one of only a handful exceptions.

Mary Greeley began making restrictions at their facility on March 11, which included prohibiting visitors under the age of 18 and only allowing up to two visitors per patient. Beginning on March 18, all staff and visitors entering the hospital were screened for the novel coronavirus.

Other changes made to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 at the hospital include canceling classes and elective surgeries, Sullivan said.

According to the release, possible exceptions to the medical facility’s most restrictive policy ever enacted to date include:One support person for laboring mom.Parents of NICU patients.Parent/guardian of patient under the age of 18.Patients who are at the end-of-life (2 visitors), have altered mental status (1 visitor), or developmental delays (1 visitor).One support person for emergency room patients.

These limited visitors will be required to adhere to strict visitor policies such as wearing personal protective equipment, practicing good hygiene and only staying in the patient’s room with whom they are visiting. Following the visit, visitors must leave the hospital.

Although most patients will not be able to have any visitors while they’re staying at the hospital, officials are encouraging families and loved ones to utilize options such as Facetime or Skype to stay connected, Sullivan told the Tribune.

Other facilities considered to be high-risk such as nursing homes have taken a similar stance over the past few weeks. On March 14, Green Hills Retirement Community stopped allowing visitors into the facility, according to Kat Kilbane, executive director for Green Hills.

Attempts to reach Kilbane for additional measures taken at their facility were unsuccessful on Monday.