U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement after President Donald Trump approved a request from Gov. Ricketts for a major disaster declaration for Nebraska on April 4. This declaration will make federal funding available to assist Nebraska in combatting the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I thank President Trump for approving a disaster declaration for Nebraska. This decision will unlock additional federal resources for our state as we work to tackle this pandemic and deliver relief to our families, businesses, and communities,” said Senator Fischer.

The declaration makes federal funding available to all state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas of Nebraska affected by COVID-19.

On March 30, Senator Fischer, along with Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Representatives Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Adrian Smith (NE-03), wrote a letter to President Donald Trump in support of the governor’s request for a major disaster declaration for the state of Nebraska. The request follows the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nebraska, which the governor has warned is expected to see a continued rise in cases.

A copy of the delegation’s letter to President Trump is below and a signed copy is available here.