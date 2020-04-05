As the Covid-19 outbreak persists, the need for additional N95 face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) has been growing.

To support American response efforts, Honeywell is adding a face mask production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in Arizona.

This location is one of Honeywell’s largest and has been dedicated to the design and manufacturing of aircraft propulsion engines and auxiliary power units since 1950.

It will continue to manufacture this equipment, as well as produce PPE.

“We have moved quickly to expand our production capacity for N95 masks globally and are pleased to announce our second new U.S. manufacturing line to supply the Strategic National Stockpile,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

At a press conference at the White House, Darius commented: “We at Honeywell are an industrial technology company and one of the industries we’re in is protecting the industrial worker. We’re repurposing the equipment to serve the health care worker.”

The Phoenix expansion, coupled with previously announced new production in Rhode Island, will allow Honeywell to produce more than 20 million N95 disposable masks monthly to combat COVID-19 in the U.S.

Hiring is already underway for an estimated 500 or more new jobs in Arizona, which will bring the total between both operations to 1,000.

The production will send masks to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s part of a global effort to increase production at multiple facilities globally. The operations in existing factories are running 24/7.