A Louisa County resident between the ages of 61 and 80 has become the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

According to a press release issued Thursday by Louisa County Public Health, the individual is self-isolating at home.

Louisa County is just north of Des Moines County, which has one confirmed case, and just south of Muscatine County, which has 18 confirmed cases.

Lee County currently remains the only southeast Iowa county without a confirmed case.