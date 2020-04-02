In the effort to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics wants to ensure that our health care providers have the equipment they need to give safe care. Healthcare workers rely on personal protection equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others.

Currently, there is a world-wide shortage of this equipment. This shortage is affecting us at Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics. It's a challenging problem, and we're working to solve it in several ways.

Dallas County Hospital is also accepting hand-sewn masks. Our facilities are committed to providing the appropriate protective measures for our patients and staff according to CDC guidelines. Therefore, hand-sewn masks will be utilized for employees who are not in direct patient contact and have not been directed by local and state health departments to wear PPE. Hand-sewn masks will also be utilized by patients who request a mask but do not present with respiratory symptoms.

If you are interested in donating hand-sewn masks, DCH requests that the fabric used is clean 100 percent cotton and a softer material. Masks should be constructed with a double layer for protective purposes. Both tie and elastic loops are acceptable. If elastic is used, it should be latex free. A stiff bendable wire is also desirable for better protection as long as it is washable and will not puncture the material or injure the wearers face. There are many templates online that can be used. Please use one that provides adequate face coverage for an adult. Please see the image.

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics is asking for donations of PPE stock, such as N95 respirators and surgical masks, hand-sewn masks, face shields and goggles. We ask that if you have this equipment that you could donate, call Macinzie at 515-465-7516 ahead of time to make arrangements for delivery to Dallas County Hospital.