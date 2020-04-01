A few weeks back I began to read the book “Into the Wild”, a story about a young man from Virginia named Chris McCandless who shunned his family and formal education back in the early 1990’s and instead set out to explore the rugged outdoors of America only to find his demise in the outback of the Alaskan wild. McCandless goal of self-isolation and removal from the comforts of civilization had my rapt attention. Unbeknownst (and in a bit of vicious irony), while I devoured this story, a new strain of novel coronavirus was consuming public interest as it spread from China across the globe, bringing with it the need for isolation and associated discomforts.

All across the US governors and mayors have begged citizens to “stay home”, avoid groups no larger than ten, and be vigilant in keeping both their hands, homes and workspaces disinfected. For the most part, a scared and nervous country has obliged. “Flattening the curve” has become the most important rally cry in an effort to slow down and eventually turn the tide against the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has and will come at a cost to business. Main streets everywhere are devoid of traffic. Many businesses, if they haven’t already been shuttered by state proclamations, have made difficult decisions to close temporarily or alter hours and services in order to get by. In response, the stock markets have sunk to record lows sending investment portfolios and company valuations crashing.

COVID-19 has become a worldwide health crisis, but I am bullish in the belief that a vaccination can be found, the spread of the virus will slow, and recovery – both physically and economically – is around the corner. Many financial experts had predicted that 2020 would finally show the signs of a slowing economy. Maybe, in another bit of irony, the second half of the year will see shoppers unleash the pent-up demand that is being borne of forced isolation and has kept them away from purchasing the goods and services they desire. Maybe some type of federal stimulus package will allow consumers to revisit purchases they had deemed unlikely given the state of their paychecks or employment.

In the meantime, the Boone County Chamber will promote the amazing array of retailers and professional services in our county through our social media channels and on our website. We’re initiating our own local recovery grants program and will continue to tout our “shop local” contests and gift check program. Remember, these are the companies that have donated to your charities, sponsored your youth sports programs, and contributed funds to support quality of life initiatives. They need your support in the interim. Here are four tips on how you can support your local businesses:Purchase gift cards or gift certificates for use later on when the COVID-19 wave subsidesShare which restaurants are able to offer drive-through, carry-out or delivery optionsIf the local retailer has an online e-commerce page, shop it!Consider an outright donation to help your favorite retailer

Yes, these are wild, nerve-racking times. Being smart and being safe may have you spending most of your time behind closed doors and away from others. But we don’t need to see our local community shrivel up and die. Theodore Roosevelt said, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” There may be no better prescription for our times.