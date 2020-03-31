The third death related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on March 30.

The person was a Lincoln County resident in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts are with the family," said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “We know certain people are at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease."