As a response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) offices in Nebraska may be closed to the public. But Nebraska WIC offices are finding new ways to serve WIC families, during the outbreak.

In accordance with new guidelines limiting interaction among people in the state, the United States Department of Agriculture temporarily loosened regulations that guide the delivery of WIC services. Therefore, many WIC appointments can be conducted over the phone, including applying for the WIC program.

Current WIC families and those wanting to apply for WIC services, should contact their local WIC program to learn about how to schedule an appointment to apply for WIC.

Nebraska WIC is helping to ensure that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, and are accurately informed on maternal and child health and nutrition recommendations during this public health emergency.

Nebraska WIC serves women who are pregnant, just had a baby, infants, and children under 5 years old. The program provides healthy food at no cost, breastfeeding support, nutrition information, and referrals to about 33,000 women and children across Nebraska each month.

Specific waivers granted for Nebraska WIC can be found at the USDA.gov website, but they include the ability to complete an appointment without physical presence, and deferring height, weight and blood tests.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.