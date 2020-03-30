The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Omaha District will close Crest Road crossing Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, S.D., beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow (March 31).

The road will be closed for four to six weeks to allow contractors to re-seal the monolith (expansion) joints in the powerhouse. This work was postponed last year due to a road closure on Nebraska Highway 121 when a bridge was washed out during the “bomb cyclone” storm last March.

The closure will be 24 hours a day and 7 days a week until the project is completed. This does include weekends. People are asked to plan on taking alternate routes during the closure.



During the construction period, parks in the downstream area of Gavins Point Dam may be accessed as follows:



Parks south of the Missouri River, including Nebraska Tailwaters and Nebraska’s Lewis and Clark State Recreation area (including Weigand and Burbach) can be accessed via Highway 81 to Highway 121 West.



Parks north of the Missouri River including Cottonwood Day Use, Training Dike Recreation area, Pierson Ranch, Chief White Crane and South Dakota’s Lewis and Clark Recreation Area (including Yankton, Gavins Point and Midway units) can be reached via Highway 52 West from Yankton.



The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers appreciates your patience during this construction period.



People can stay informed about upcoming road closures by checking our web site, www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint, Facebook page, facebook.com/USACEGavins or by calling (402) 667-2546.