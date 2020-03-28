he first and second deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Friday, March 27.

The first death was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions from Douglas County. He had contact with a known COVID-19 case out of state and had been self-isolated since March 11 at home, according to the Douglas County Health Department - https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news .

The second death is a Hall County resident in her 60s with underlying health conditions who was recently hospitalized - https://cdhd.ne.gov/ . Because of state statutes, DHHS is not able to release names or other details about the two people.

“We send our condolences to both families," said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “Unfortunately, from the beginning, we knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we're taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus."

Hall County has reported three cases of COVID-19, which include the resident above. These cases have been identified as community spread. Community spread is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected.

A state Directed Health Measure (DHM) will be issued and go into effect Saturday, March 28 at 6:00 a.m. for the following counties: Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, York, Seward, Butler and Polk. York, Seward, Butler and Polk are being included in the DHM because they border counties with community spread.