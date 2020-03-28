Editor’s note: The life we know today is much different than the one we all knew just two weeks ago. Dreams of spring break vacations and commencements have been dashed, and trips to get groceries have become well-planned excursions. Every cough or sniffle makes us wonder. For some of us, we get to work from home. For the less fortunate, their hours have been slashed or they have been laid off as restaurants and other businesses have been closed, only open to drive-through or carry-out traffic.

The phrase “social distancing” has become part of a daily nomenclature.

While we all feel the inconveniences of this “new normal,” despite the separation, we’re seeing extraordinary signs of community and togetherness in this time of living with coronavirus.