The Nemaha NRD board of directors regular monthly meeting will be held Thursday, April 9, beginning at 7 p.m.

In the interest of the safety and health of directors, staff, and visitors, the meeting will be held by telecommunication. Only essential personnel will be allowed in the meeting room observing the 10-person limit and practicing good social distancing.

Details on how to join the meeting by phone will be provided on the NNRD website (https://www.nemahanrd.org/) or by calling the NNRD office on Thursday afternoon, April 9, at (402) 335-3325.

Meeting materials will be available for viewing or download on the NNRD website prior to the meeting. While public access will be allowed to the meeting, in the interest of restricting the meeting to only items of an urgent nature, public participation may be limited.