It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

3-9-2020

Arrest: A female juvenile, age 15, of Adel, was arrested for assault with bodily injury.

Arrest: A 22 year old male Adel resident was arrested for probation violation, 2 counts.

3-10-2020

Burglary: A Des Moines resident reported a burglary in the 25000 block of Greyhawk Dr. Items estimated at $1,250.

3-11-2020

Accident: Vehicle one was stopped in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S when vehicle two struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $4,000.

Burglary: Annette Bohl of Adel, reported a burglary in the 900 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $370.00.

3-12-2020

Accident: A vehicle owned by the City of Adel was traveling northbound in the 700 block of S. 15th St. A vehicle driven by an Adel driver was traveling southbound and crossed the center line, striking the city vehicle. Damages estimated at $600.

3-13-2020

Theft: Casey’s General Store of Adel reported a theft in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Items estimated at $42.

Arrest: A 40 year old male Adel resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.