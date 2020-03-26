Despite what you may have heard, the Nebraska primary election on May 12 is not going to an all-mail ballot format. The Otoe County Election Commissioner will be sending early voting applications to all active registered voters in the county. If you wish to take advantage of voting by mail-in ballot, return the application by mail, by putting in the drop box on the east side of the Otoe County Courthouse, by fax to 402-873-9506, or by emailing a photo of the signed application to jbassinger@otoecountyne.gov. Mailed applications must be received at the courthouse by May 1 for the ballot to be mailed. Direct questions to 402- 873-9505.