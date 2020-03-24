he Breakthrough Basketball camp which was going to be hosted by the Peru State women's basketball team on April 18 and 19 has been cancelled.



Bobcat coach Joan Albury, in collaboration with Breakthrough Basketball camp officials, noted that the camp is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation.



Breakthrough Basketball officials noted that anyone who has pre-registered should be monitoring their email in the upcoming weeks regarding the cancellation.



Peru State women's basketball and Breakthrough Basketball are making plans to hold the camp again in 2021.