Nebraska Tourism has changed the start date of the 2020 Nebraska Passport program to May 23, Memorial Day weekend.

The start date, which is usually May 1, has been pushed back because of current uncertainty due to COVID-19.

The end date of the program has also been extended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31.

The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations.

In 2019, the program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending.

“While it’s unfortunate that we have to push back the start date of the program, due to what is going on in the world right now, we believe it’s the best decision,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director.

“The Nebraska Passport program has a huge positive economic impact and we’re excited to encourage traveling to hidden gems throughout the state when the program launches on its new start date,” he said.

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19, if necessary, the new start and end dates are subject to change, again.

Nebraska Tourism is also excited to announce the 70 stops that will be part of the 2020 Nebraska Passport.

The 2020 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories.

Travelers will have from May 23 through Oct. 31 to visit attractions and get their stamps.

“We’re encouraging travelers to start creating a roadmap of your future Nebraska Passport adventures now, maybe a fun task while many are stuck at home during this tough time,” said Madison Johnson, Nebraska Passport program coordinator.

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 23 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com.

Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.

Please note, the Passport app will be updated with the 2020 information on May 23.

Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information.

To download, search ‘NE Passport 2020’ in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.

2020 Passport stop categories include: Anything That Rolls, Art Cetera, Big Bites, Brew – HaHa, Fancy Plants, Little Bites, More to Explore, Roots Routes, Sip and Shop, and Unexpectacles.

Passport stops are

Alliance: Brewery 719 and Steph’s Studio.

Arnold: BrewBakers Coffee House and Gifts.

Ashland: Cellar 426 Winery, Salt Creek Merchantile, and the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

Auburn: Honeybees in the Heartland.

Bartlett: Mignery Bronze Garden.

Beatrice: Tall Tree Tastings.

Blair: Our Specialtea.

Bradshaw: Harmony Nursery and Daylily Farm.

Broken Bow: Bonfire Grill and Pub.

Burwell: Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park.

Chadron: Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center.

Columbus: Platte County Museum.

Cozad: 242 House Restaurant and Bar.

Crawford: Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center.

David City: Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art.

Fairbury: Rock Island Railroad Depot Museum and Jefferson County Historical Society.

Fremont: The Tow Line Co.

Genoa: Genoa Indian School Interpretive Center.

Gothenburg: Pony Express Station Museum.

Grand Island: Sin City Grill.

Greenwood: Bakers Candies.

Hastings: Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center.

Hebron: One of the World’s Largest Covered Porch Swings.

Hemingford: Village Pizza.

Henderson: Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park.

Holdrege: Lost Way Brewery.

Humboldt: Southeast Nebraska Cancer Memorial Garden.

Imperial: Lavender Market and Lavender Littles.

Kearney: Barista’s Daily Grind on 2nd Ave., Nebraska Firefighters Museum and Education Center, the Classic Car Collection, and Fort Kearny State Historical Park.

Kimball: Kimball Bakery/Merrycakes.

La Vista: Beyond Golf – Bar + Kitchen, and Nebraska Brewing Company.

Lewellen: The Most Unlikely Place.

Lincoln: Gallery Nine, the International Quilt Museum, and Jilly’s Socks ‘n Such.

Lindsey: The Farmer’s Wife Boutique and Coffee Co.

Lynch: Faith’s BackRoad BBQ.

Madrid: The Madrid General Store.

McCook: Mac’s Drive Inn.

Minden: Harold Warp Pioneer Village.

Nebraska City: Lewis and Clark Interpretive Trail and Visitor Center, and Tree Adventure at Arbor Day Farm.

Niobrara: Niobrara State Park.

Norfolk: Simpler Thymes Flower Farm.

North Platte: Pop Corner, Prairie Friends and Flowers, and Double Dips Ice Creamery,

Ogallala: Driftwood.

Omaha: The Next Chapter, Mulhall’s Garden + Home, Lo Sole Mio Ristorante Italiano, and Made in Omaha.

Potter: Potter Sundry .

Raymond: Branched Oak State Recreation Area.

Scottsbluff: Rosita’s Restaurant, and Cappuccino and Company.

Seward: Chapters Books and Gifts.

Sidney: French Door Antique Mall and Creative Boutique.

Valentine: Auntie D’s Gift and Coffee Shop, and Bolo Beer Co.

Wayne: AquaPop.

Wilber: Wilber Czech Museum.

York: Chances “R” Restaurant and Lounge.

More information on the Passport program can be found at NebraskaPassport.com or for more information on Nebraska’s other tourism opportunities go to VisitNebraska.com.