WAUKEE – The Waukee Police Department said officers responded around 6:31 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 to an armed robbery that had just taken place at Kum & Go, 3105 Grand Prairie Pkwy.

The unidentified suspect came into the store through the front doors.

“The unidentified subject approached one of the employees behind the counter and a physical altercation between the two ensued,” Waukee Police said in a statement.

Waukee Police added that the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash. Employees first reported the robbery was with a weapon though no weapon was seen.

A subject was stopped and detained around 8:46 p.m. by Lamoni Police Department, which had an outstanding arrest warrant from eastern Iowa. A large amount of cash was on his person at the time of the traffic stop.

Through investigation, the subject was identified as Sammy Woodard, 31. Woodard was taken into custody by the Waukee Police Department. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of robbery in the first degree.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Waukee Police Department at 515-978-7979 or Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.