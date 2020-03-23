Tuesday’s Des Moines County Board of Supervisors meeting will be the first meeting to be held via phone.

The meeting is being held digitally because of concerns over COVID-19. The board voted to allow such meetings last week.

Those wanting to listen to the meeting should go to the county’s Youtube page. The most recent supervisors meeting, the meeting where the supervisors declared the courthouse closed, is currently on the webpage.

A link to the page can be found on the county’s website.

The meeting comes as the Board of Supervisors are scheduled to approve the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

The proposed budget will decrease the county tax levy while still increasing the county’s tax askings by about $400,000.

Most of the tax levy to fund the budget has already been approved.

Anyone with questions during the meeting should email the Board of Supervisors at board@dmcounty.com or call (319) 753-8203, Ext 4.