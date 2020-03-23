For many Iowans on Medicare and their caretakers, Medicare plans can be confusing.

Choosing the wrong plan can lead to a provider no longer being in-network, prescriptions costing hundreds of dollars more or travel plans ruined due to gaps in medical coverage.

In 2019, local volunteers with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) provided 1,696 Des Moines County residents with free, unbiased and confidential assistance to find the best Medicare plan for their unique medical needs and prescription drug requirements.

Local SHIIP volunteers are housed at Great River Health System.

“I personally want to thank our volunteers and Great River Health System — they are such wonderful SHIIP resources,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Iowa Insurance Division’s SHIIP program and designated Feb. 12 as SHIIP Volunteer Appreciation Day.

To learn more, call (800) 351-4664 or visit SHIIP.Iowa.gov.