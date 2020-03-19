Due to health and safety precautions regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Omaha District Visitor Centers will be closed and all public group tours and events and have been cancelled until further notice. This is strictly a preventative measure. The health and safety of the public, employees, contractors and volunteers is our top concern. The Omaha District is monitoring the situation and will continue to take the appropriate actions to follow CDC and other federal, state and local public health officials’ orders and recommendations for public health and safety.

Day use areas, parks and boat ramps that are currently open will remain open at this time. We urge the public to practice social distancing in these areas.

Campgrounds remain closed for the winter season across the district and the scheduled opening of campgrounds for the summer recreation season is currently being reviewed. To check campground and reservation status please visit: http://www.recreation.gov.

The Omaha District will provide timely updates if any additional public facility closures are needed, and will continue to update the District website with the latest information.

America the Beautiful Passes will still be available online, at: https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm

The Omaha District urges the public to follow CDC and State and local public health agency guidelines and recommendations regarding health and safety, more information can be found at: http://www.coronavirus.gov.