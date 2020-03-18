In order to limit exposure for the COVID-19 virus, Blue Rivers AAA has closed its Administration Office, Blue Rivers Public Transportation, and area Senior Centers to the public effective immediately as per the directive of the Governor on social gathering.

Current Home Delivered clients will continue to receive meals at this time. No new clients will be added to the home delivery program.

Blue Rivers Administration staff will still be working and available to take calls. Please call 402-223-1376 or 888-989-9417 for assistance.

Please be advised this situation is rapidly changing and we will update this page as needed.