The Ames, Nevada, Ballard, Colo-NESCO, Roland-Story, Gilbert, and Collins-Maxwell school districts will close for four weeks following a recommendation made by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday night to alleviate the spread of COVID-19. Schools began spring break this week, and it’s believed the week off will count toward the four weeks.

During a 4:30 p.m. conference on Monday, Gov. Reynolds revealed a potential waiver which would relieve instructional time missed during the four-week period missed by staff and students.

“The legislature will be considering, and I will sign if passed, legislation to waive the instructional time requirement for any time missed while schools are temporarily closed during the next four weeks, or temporarily closed until April 12,” Reynolds said. “That legislation will also provide me the authority to waive this requirement for a longer period of time if we determine that it becomes necessary.”

In regards to feeding students during the four-week period, Reynolds said Iowa has applied for and will receive a USDA waiver where schools will be able to continue providing meals to students.

“Iowa has already applied for and received a USDA waiver to allow schools to continue serving meals upon closure,” Reynolds said. “Schools will be able to activate their summer meal programs, and provide meals in non-group settings such as drive-thru pick up, or a grab and go.”

“The Department of Education is working with school districts now on these details and schools will provide additional information to families soon.”

Following the press conference, the Ames Community School District released an updated response, outlining the new grab-and-go approach for lunch where students can still be served meals from the district, how facilities will be closed with the district, and the district’s decision not to pursue online learning for students during the break.

On Sunday, the Ames school district announced it will close until April 12, cancelling classes, all school-scheduled events, as well as the Ames Community Preschool Center.

Nevada schools also announced on Sunday plans to cancel classes, programs, activities, and the Nevada Community Resource Center effective Tuesday, March 17.

There are road blocks in creating an all-online learning format for students, according to Nevada superintendent Steve Gray.

“While we are equipped to provide this service in many areas, we are not currently equipped to provide this service equitably for all students,” Gray said.

Prior to Reynolds’ Monday address, many school district’s in Story County announced plans to close school for a four week period: Collins-Maxwell, Gilbert, Roland-Story, Colo-NESCO, and Ballard.

“Thank you for your patient and understanding through so much uncertainty,” Gilbert’s superintendent Lindsey Beecher wrote in a press release on Monday. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out to any building principal or the District Offices should your family need any assistance or support.”

Gilbert’s “Kid’s Club” will remain open through March 17 at 4 p.m., and then will be closed through April 12, according to information from Gilbert.

Collins-Maxwell families were encouraged to contact administration or staff by email if any questions arise, according to the district’s website, which was updated on Monday.

At noon, Roland-Story announced they would also cancel for the four week period. While classes and all district programming will be cancelled, the district’s central office will remain open from 8 a.m. to noon each work day during the four-week closure, according to information from the district.

“We know that this school closure will have an enormous impact on our students and families in the coming weeks,” the school district wrote in a press release. “We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available and decisions are announced. Please stay healthy as we work through this incredibly challenging time in our communities, state, and nation.”

Superintendent Matt Paton said the district is currently on spring break, “so we have a little time to make some decisions about other topics related to that, so we’ll have some meetings in the coming days to prepare for the coming weeks.”

Colo-NESCO superintendent Jim Walker confirmed that the district will close until April 13. The closure will include canceling classes, activities, and programs, Walker said.

“Our biggest thing this morning is looking at youngsters that are in our free-and-reduced-lunch, and figuring out how we can get them meals,” Walker said. “We’re in that discussion; we have the backpack buddy program for the weekends and how we can continue that.”

“We’re trying to figure out how we can make that work with the staff that we have here.”

The governor also updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa to 23, announcing another case had been confirmed in Dallas County.

The governor’s recommendation for school closures follows the announcement that some of the new cases are community spread, meaning where the person came into contact with the virus was unknown.

We are continuing to monitor this situation and will update with more information when it becomes available.