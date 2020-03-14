MOUNT PLEASANT — Jeff Fager, 67, of Mount Pleasant has announced his candidacy for the Iowa House of Representatives District 84 seat.

Fager seeks the position as a Democrat and currently serves as Chairman of the Henry County Democratic Party.

A native of rural Indiana Fager and his wife, Sally, moved to Henry County in 2012 from Tennessee when accepted the position of academic vice president at Iowa Wesleyan University.

Fager has held a number of academic and administrative posts at universities in several states including Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee and Iowa. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Evansville, a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University, and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) from Vanderbilt University in 1987.

Now retired, Fager's focus in the campaign will be "Experience, Leadership and Commitment to Public Service." He believes his educational qualifications, career experience, and lifetime commitment to the care and well-being of others through faith and education will serve Iowa well in the House of Representatives.

"I have experience with multi-million dollar budgets, prioritizing the allocation of resources, creating consensus, and strategic planning,“ said Fager. ”I want to contribute that experience to the future of Iowa."

Rep. Joe Mitchell, R- Wayland, currently holds the seat and has announced for re-election.

District 84 includes all of Henry County and the southern portions of Washington, eastern Jefferson and northern Lee Counties.

To contact Fager, call (391) 2080-610 or by email jfager1104@gmail.com.