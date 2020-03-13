Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at St. Patrick's School Gym, 5th and Lucinda

The Knights of Columbus will host the annual Friday Fish Fries on March 13, 20, 27 and April 3. The menu will include delicious baked or hand-battered fried fish, fish tacos, potato, coleslaw, drink and dessert, for only $8/adults, $4.50 ages 10 and under, maximum $25 for a family with children. Shrimp will be available for $2 more.

Spring Farmers Market

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at La Poste.

The Winter Market was so popular in February, that we're bringing back your favorite Perry Farmers Market vendors for one day in March for a Spring Market! Join us at La Poste on Saturday, March 14 to shop locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade items. Spring Market Vendors will be announced soon. For more information, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 515-465-4601 or perrychamber@perryia.org.

Perry Fine Arts Series - Canceled

The Perry Fine Arts Series concert featuring New Horizons Band on March 15 has been canceled.

Spring Break Programs

March 17-19 at Perry Public Library

Enjoy a Spring Break staycation and attend free children's programs at Perry Public Library! Offerings include Simply Electrifying (K-5th Grade) with the Science Center of Iowa, at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 17; Bunny Party for 2-5 year olds, at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 18; Healthy Kids Snacks (K-5th) at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19 (registration required!), and Family Movie: Tale of Despereaux, 10 a.m., Friday, March 20 (Rated G, 94 minutes long). Break up your Spring Break with a visit to the library, and attend a program!

Perry Ministerial Association Lenten Services - Canceled through March

The Perry Ministerial Association has decided to cancel their community Lenten worship services and lunches through the end of March. Please be advised this notification only affects services currently scheduled by the PMA and each individual congregation and church in the Perry community will make the decision about their Sunday morning worship services and other ministry events, you should contact your pastor or church if you have not heard their plans. Thank you for your understanding as we do our best to care for our individual church communities and the wider community in this time.