It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

2-2-20

A hit and run was reported that occurred in the 600 block of Polk st.

2-5-20

Male was arrested for driving while barred.

2-10-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

2-11-20

Dollar General reported their vehicle was struck by a vehicle. This was a medical issue and male transported by EMS.

2-13-20

Kum & Go reported a theft.

2-22-20

Kum & Go reported a theft. One juvenile charged with theft 5th and minor in possession of alcohol.

2-24-20

Arrested male on probation revocation warrant.