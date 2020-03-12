CEO says COVID-19 patient admitted to Iowa City hospital

IOWA CITY — A patient suffering from COVID-19 is in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, the hospital's CEO told faculty and staff members on Wednesday.

"All proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process, and staff members were properly protected," according to an email sent by Suresh Gunasekaran.

An Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman confirmed the patient is one of 13 infected residents already reported in Iowa. The patient is among a group of 21 — all between the ages of 61 and 80 — who went on a recent Egyptian cruise.

For most people, COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness could take up to six weeks to recover.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade Society decided Tuesday to call off this year's event in Cedar Rapids and make refunds to parade entrants. Special Olympics Iowa announced Monday that it canceled the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament in Iowa City.

All Des Moines area hospitals also announced Wednesday that patient visitation will be temporarily limited to patients' primary caregivers, such as parents and spouses.

Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship

DES MOINES — Twenty-two Iowans are among the thousands of passengers and crew who were quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Northern California, and most of them are preparing to return home, state officials said Tuesday.

At least 21 of the roughly 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials said. The Princess Cruises ship docked in Oakland on Monday and began letting passengers disembark into quarantine.

Four of the Iowa residents won't immediately return home, but the other 18 will be flown back on a government-chartered flight, Gov. Kim Reynolds said. None of them currently have symptoms of the disease, but they will be screened for it before they board the plane and again when they arrive.

They live in various communities in Iowa and will be quarantined at home, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the number of tests and positive cases will likely continue to rise, so the state is moving from prevention to mitigation of the disease.