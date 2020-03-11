PERRY – The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 at La Poste. In additional to celebrating the past year’s successes and kicking off the annual fundraising efforts for the Fourth of July fireworks with a live pie auction, the evening’s festivities will also include an award ceremony. Nominations for two annual awards – Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year – are now open until Friday, March 13.

The Spirit of Perry Business of the Year Award celebrates a business that best embodies the spirit of the Perry Chamber of Commerce and the Perry Community by serving as an example to others through their leadership, service and commitment.

The Jack Finneseth Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award celebrates an individual that best embodies the spirit and passion Mr. Finneseth had about volunteerism. Like Mr. Finneseth, this individual goes above and beyond to ensure the success of many events and programs through selflessness and many volunteer hours, much of the time going unrecognized.

Nominations may be submitted via email to PerryChamber@perryia.org or via an online survey link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/JRFBBQB

Businesses that have been recognized over the past 10 years include Hulgan Plumbing & Heating, Ben’s Five & Dime, Wiese Industries, La Poste, Hy-Vee, Raccoon Valley Radio, Joebgen Shoe Store, Peters Service Center, The Perry Chief and Perry Street Department.

Individuals that have been recognized over the past 10 years include Emily Leslie, Andrea Tunink, Joe Warnock, Larry Meacham, Deb Miller, Linda Kaufman, Coach Ned Menke, Darrell & Ernestine Bever, Shawn Kenney, Cheri Scheib, Mary Nichols, Georgene & Chad Hoffbeck, Mary & Marcus Carris, Bill Clark, Jenny Eklund and Mary Murphy.

For more information, contact Perry Chamber of Commerce at (515)465-4601.