The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a pre-construction public information meeting regarding the Lincoln South Beltway project in Lancaster County.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss construction phasing, traffic impacts, and schedule.

The meeting will be held at the Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road (northwest of intersection at Saltillo Road and US Highway 77 (US-77)), on Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. NDOT will give a formal presentation starting at 5:30 p.m., with an open house to follow until 7 p.m.

The long awaited Lincoln South Beltway project will construct a new 11-mile east-west freeway south of Lincoln, located between US-77 on the west and Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) on the east, and generally located 0.5 miles south of Saltillo Road. The $352 million project will be one of the largest transportation undertakings for Nebraska.

The project will improve east-west connectivity for regional and interstate travel through Nebraska and reduce conflicts between local and through traffic, including heavy truck traffic, resulting in a more efficient transportation system that improves commerce and provides a new reliable system for growth of our capital city.

More information about the project is available at https://dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/.