Nebraska City and Otoe County candidates who are not current office holders filed their papers for the upcoming primary and general elections in advance of the March 2 deadline.

In the 5th District Otoe County Supervisors race, three candidates—Craig Bolz, Danny Crownover, and Matthew L. Broening—have filed for the seat currently held by Dean Speth.

In the Nebraska City Public Schools board of education race, Don Loseke has filed for the seat currently held by Carol Crook.

In the Nebraska City City Council race, Tim Morgan has filed to run against Mayor Bryan Bequette.

No candidates filed for the two vacancies on the Nebraska City Airport Authority Board.

In the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School District board race, Justin Stark, Sheila Shramek, Katie Tonkin, and Brianne A. Wilhelm filed for the seats currently held by Jay Weiler and Tyler Crownover.

In the race for Syracuse mayor, Deborah Dettmer filed for the position currently held by KC Ortiz.

In the Syracuse City Council race, Wesley J. Halvorsen filed for the seat currently held by Dettmer.

For the Syracuse Area Health board race, Lisa Esch filed for a seat, and incumbent Diane Hawk-ins withdrew from the race.

In the Palmyra District 1 board race, incumbents Lance Gee, Brandon Desh, and Jaimi Calfee refiled for election. Lisa Wilen filed for a board position as well.

The News-Press did not receive the incumbent information in time to include it with the previous story.

Village board members will be chosen in the November general election.



Look for additional information from the candidates in future issues of the News-Press.



