Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus will add men’s and women’s soccer to the sports roster this fall. Alex Scheuler of Lincoln will be the men’s coach, and John Hakari of Lincoln will be the women’s coach. Both men bring an extensive background of soccer coaching to SCC.

“Soccer has become a popular sport at both the high school and college levels, and we are delighted that we can add programs that can both attract students to our campus and better serve our student body,” said Dan Johnson, SCC Athletic Director.

Hakari, 29, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He played NCAA Division III soccer at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. He then attended law school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and works in immigration law. He’s been coaching soccer since he was 16 and currently coaches for Villareal Nebraska Academy in Lincoln.

“Coaching college soccer has always been a dream of mine,” he said. “I’m excited to get the program going, to recruit, get a team, and start developing an identity.”

Hakari knows it will be a challenge to recruit a roster in time for a schedule that begins in August, but he looks forward to hitting the ground running. He said the first year will be all about development and establishing a playstyle. He hopes to have a roster of around 24 women.

“I’m glad I can start fresh, I’m going to have the first batch of players,” he added. “I’m going to pour my heart and soul into this SCC program.”

Scheuler played soccer at Waverly High School and continued playing at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. He is currently the director of coaching at the Capital Soccer Association in Lincoln.

“I’m excited about this new experience,” he said. “I’ve coached at every level except college. I have a good background to step into this role and build the program.”

Scheuler, 32, hopes to use his club connections to build his roster, which can be anywhere from 18-40 players, he said. He hopes to have at least 15 players by the first kickoff in August. He said there are several players who should consider playing for the SCC Storm.

“It could be someone who got in the recruiting process too late, someone who physically isn’t ready for Division I or II, or someone who wants to play immediately instead of sitting on the bench,” he said.

The first game is set for Aug. 26 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The first home game will be Saturday, Aug. 29. Men’s and women’s games will be back-to-back.

Nemaha Sports Construction will build the Beatrice soccer field, which will be near the entrance of SCC’s campus. Construction is set to begin in mid- to late March.

SCC also has baseball, basketball, cross country, and golf for men, and basketball, cross country, softball, and volleyball for women. The Storm competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association. For more information, contact Johnson at djohnson@southeast.edu