Chuck Behm is on a mission to create a public access piano that the people of Boone can enjoy outdoors — year-round.

From 2015-2018, his restored, rainbow-themed piano made the rounds to local businesses, before being decommissioned in the winter of 2018. But extreme temperature changes and precipitation can shorten the lifespan of any outdoor musical instrument. Now, he’s in the process of “marrying” two pianos together: a 1906 Kohler & Campbell and a 1980s Wurlitzer console.

“All sorts of cities have street pianos, but typically all they do is take an obsolete piano, paint it and put it outside, but they won’t do anything inside it to help the piano survive. The trouble is, the first time the piano gets wet, it’s done for,” Behm said.

The owner of River City Piano Restorations, 410 Monona St., Behm has been restoring and tuning pianos for 45 years and is a retired English teacher. He has written over a hundred articles for the trade publication “Piano Technicians Journal.”

His new creation takes the guts of the Wurlitzer (back posts, soundboard, cast iron plate, pins and strings, keys, etc.) and inserts them inside the frame of the Kohler & Campbell.

“I don’t know of anyone else who has done something like this,” he noted.

Assisted by Bob Grundstad, the two men have invested countless hours of work into creating and weatherizing this piano.

Behm said the Wurlitzer had been found in storage at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Birthplace, while the other one was removed from a local Catholic rectory.

“I’ve taken two pianos that would have ended up at the landfill and made something out of it,” he said.

Behm has a plan in place to make his hybrid piano able to withstand year-round outdoor usage. There will be small heating and cooling units and a humidity system installed within the instrument, so as to keep the air circulating within the piano. This will require wherever the piano is placed to have access to an electrical outlet.

“The first piano was moved site to site every week by the city. For this one, I’d like to do that for the first summer, then I’d like to donate it to the city if they could provide a location for it; we’d need a concrete pad, heated preferably, and electrical service,” Behm said.

Since the piano will be sealed in the back to safeguard against moisture, which will cover the soundboard, Behm will have speakers, an amplifier and a microphone installed within the body of the instrument to improve sound quality.

“The ‘old’ outdoor piano was a great hit with the community and the city was glad to help with transporting it location to location when needed. I would personally love to have a new one out for public entertainment as well,” Boone City Council member Gregory Piklapp said. “I have told Chuck that I would support a grant request from City Hotel/Motel funds to help if he would apply. But an even better option might be for him to apply to the new Boone City Arts Commission being launched for grant help and support. I think this is exactly the type of local public arts effort we are hoping to grow for Boone.”

Behm said the only snag he’s hit in creating this new piano is finding keys appropriate to endure outdoor conditions. The average piano has felt bushings in its wooden keys. When those get wet, it results in the keys sticking.

“We even tried plastic bushings (on the previous piano), but the trouble was when it rained, the wood would swell and the keys would stick anyway,” Behm said. “Removing the bushings made the keys too loose.”

The solution is to recreate the keystick.

“I tried a liquid, plastic mold: too flexible. A more stiff kind snapped, then I tried making keys from aluminum, but those were too heavy,” he said.

He’s settled on the concept of creating 3D printed plastic keys that would then be installed in the piano.

“The idea is replacing the front part only of the keystick (the visible keys) because those are universal. The back part of the keystick (not visible) is different on every piano,” he said.

The two pieces would attach, almost like puzzle pieces.

While a set of 3D printed keys would cost hundreds of dollars, Behm said he’d like to raise funds that would allow him to purchase his own 3D printer so he can fine-tune his ideas and create more pianos in the future. He designs the prototype using CAD (computer-assisted design).

“I’m trying to make something other people could duplicate — another community group could use,” he said.

Professional quality 3D printers start at $5,000-$6,000 up to $12,000.

However, he said $1,500-$2,000 would be enough to complete this current project and get the piano out to the public by the Fourth of July.

Behm has established the Boone Outdoor Piano Fund. Donations can be made to it through the Boone Bank of the West and online at www.facebook.com/donate/3751045434906441/

“If this piano works, I’d like to be able to produce one a year so we can have several around the community,” he said. “It could make Boone the outdoor piano capital. This is way different than a typical street piano because it’s meant to be outside and to last,” he said.

To see where other street pianos are located around the world, visit www.streetpianos.com/map

For more information, Behm may be reached at 515-212-9220 or behmpiano@gmail.com. This new piano will also be painted and decorated in a multi-color design.