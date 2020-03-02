The following is the text of a joint letter sent out by the Nebraska City Public School, Lourdes Central Catholic School and the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired with regard to the Coronavirus.



Knowing that the cold and flu season has been extensive during the course of the last month, recent news about the emergence of the Coronavirus Disease (aka COVID-19) has become a world-wide concern.

This joint letter from our three Nebraska City School Systems is to share each school’s concern about this developing situation and that the three school systems are in communication with the Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) to help us guide and coordinate any more specific response.

Knowing each of our schools continue to clean, disinfect and sanitize daily, which are foundational steps recommended by the SEDHD regarding the spread of germs/viruses in our schools, please note these complementary steps at home as it pertains to the cold and flu season and the recent COVID-19 developments:



Maintain good hand hygiene by washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing.



Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze using a tissue or your elbow.



Refrain from touching your hands to your mouth/face to avoid transmission of disease.



Stay home or keep your child home if there is a fever of at least 100 degrees. Your child must be fever free without the aid of medication for at least 24 hours before returning to school.



Get your flu shot when possible.



Finally, as communication with SEDHD continues, additional conversations will take place with our local authorities and resources. More information on COVID-19 can be found on the Southeast District Health Department website at: http://www.sedhd.org.



Thank you for your continued partnership as each of our schools continue to serve the students entrusted to our care.



The letter is signed by Rex Pfeil, Superintendent of Nebraska City Public Schools; Fr. Jonathan Haschke, Chief Administrative Officer for Lourdes Central Catholic; and Sally Schreiner, Campus Administrator for the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired.