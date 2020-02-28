Burlington’s tax rate is staying the same, but that doesn’t mean taxes aren’t going up.

Each year the property values are reassessed. This adds to the city’s tax base and the city’s tax revenue.

“We realized that the valuations were going to make people have a tax increase, so we didn’t want to have another tax increase,” explained Mayor Jon Billups.

The Fiscal Year 2021 budget includes new tax askings. The proposed budget is set to decrease the city’s deficit.

The proposed budget, will have a deficit of $360,000. This is substantially lower than the FY 2019 budget of $1.8 million but only $50,000 less than is expected in FY 2020.

Billups said he is hopeful city staff will not spend the entirety of the budget and this will translate into savings down the road.

The city will still retain a sizable ending fund balance of $34.1 million, nearly three times the tax askings of $12.87 million. The rest of the city’s $78 million budget comes from usage fees, other taxes and other funding sources. There also is $15 million in transfers built into the budget, which will transfer out of the city’s budget.

The Burlington City Council is set to approve its budget on March 16.

The council officially will set a hearing date for the budget on March 1. Once the budget hearing is set, the council will not be able to increase any of its expenditures, though the budget could theoretically be trimmed.

The $78 million budget includes all the city’s expenditures.

Burlington Police Chief Dennis Kramer said during his budget presentation he would like to see new officers for the department, he had even highlighted where two new officers would fit in his department scheme.

Hiring two new officers, which would have been in line with the plan the city approved three years ago, would have cost $250,000. Hiring just one would have be about $110,000. The cost include training, benefits and salary. Also if they hired two officers the cost would include a new patrol car.

Billups said it is difficult to gauge if new officers are needed since the department wasn’t even operating at full staffing levels last year.

Last year there were times when the police department was down to 39 officers, six less than the department is supposed to have. When asked about community concerns that more officers would have decreased the crime in Burlington last year, Billups also said it is difficult to know whether more officers would have solved the problem.

The council did, however, agree to one of Kramer’s proposed changes — making the part time evidence clerk a full time employee.

Despite not having any new services or employees, the city still added $400,000 to its tax askings.

Most of this money went to increases in staff pay and benefits. One department that exemplifies this is the fire department.

The department increased its budget by $200,000. Almost all of this money goes to raises and benefits which are included in the city’s contract with their employees.

There was hope the fire department would be receiving new revenue through Ground Emergency Medical Transport for Medicaid patients the department transports but, as of yet, that funding has not come through.

Across the city, departments were asked to cut costs as much as possible to keep the city from raising taxes anymore than the planned increase.

A portion of the maximum tax asking, which amounts to $9.1 million of general fund revenue, was already approved by the council. The council plans to approve the budget, including an additional $3.7 million in tax askings, on March 16.