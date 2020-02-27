Construction of the new building may begin as early as this spring.

The now empty lot at the corner of Third and Jefferson streets once again may see development this spring.

The new building, named “Tama Too,” will be built in place of the historic Tama Complex, which was destroyed by fire in August 2018 shortly before tenants were set to begin moving in.

“We want to thank the city of Burlington for their patience in getting this project put together again,” developer Doug Wells told city council members Monday during a presentation.

Wells shifted his concept slightly from when he last presented details of the project to the city council in August.

The previous design had balconies for each apartment. City council members, however, felt the amenity would clash with downtown Burlington’s existing facade.

To meet the request, Wells opted for railings in place of balconies. Under his new plans, apartments facing the proposed courtyard still would have a balcony, while apartments facing the street would have railings and french doors that open up to the street.

Council members indicated they are more open to this facade and how it fits into the look and feel of downtown Burlington.

To meet grant requirements, Wells must work to restore the historic elements of the previous Tama Complex. He said terracotta bricks salvaged from the former building will be incorporated into the new building, though he has not yet decided how they will be used.

“We don’t want to just super glue the elements onto the building,” Wells said.

One way Wells could utilize the salvage would be to create some kind of homage to the previous building in the lobby of Tama Too. He has presented some design options to the State Historic Preservation Office and is waiting for a response.

Wells has been working to create storefronts and apartments on the corner of Third and Jefferson streets for several years.

Residents and members of the media toured the complex in April 2017, when the $12.5 million restoration of the then 121-year-old Tama building was well underway, and it looked as if Jefferson Street soon would be home to dozens of residents and a new restaurant.

But on Aug. 4, 2018, weeks before its opening, flames ravaged the Tama and Chittenden and Eastman Commercial buildings. A woman employed by a contractor working on the project was rescued from the third floor of the Tama building.

Wells and Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co. offered reward money for information to help understand what happened, but no one came forward.

In the end, the building was a total loss, and the Tama Complex’s skeleton cast a shadow over the surrounding buildings, a stark reminder of the fire that took days to extinguish.

The intersection of Third and Jefferson streets was closed for months as Wells waited for insurance adjusters and lined up contracts. When the building finally came down in April 2019, only an empty pit remained.

Wells has been approved for a $2.5 million grant using Community Development Block Grant funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Wells will finance the rest of the $4.2 million project using bank loans. The CDBG money is directly tied to Wells’ previous use of grant funding.

While Wells is receiving $2.5 million in funding, IEDA said it is possible his grant may increase if more money becomes available.

Because Wells is utilizing government funding to build Tama Too, 51% of the new apartment complex’s units will be rent controlled for low and moderate income families. The remaining 49% will be open to others.