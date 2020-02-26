There was a problem with the printing press at the plant in Peoria, Illinois, where The Hawk Eye is printed.

Due to this situation the newspaper delivery will be delayed today (Wednesday Feb. 26). The plan is to have newspapers delivered before noon. The mail delivery of the newspaper also will be delayed one day.

There also will be no inserts in the newspaper. The grocery store ads will be inserted in the Thursday edition.

We appreciate your patience with this unfortunate situation.

The Hawk Eye