Perry Ministerial Association will be hosting Lenten Services again this year. Lent begins on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a community Ash Wednesday service at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. There will not be a luncheon following the service.

The remainder of the Lenten services will be held on TUESDAYS beginning at 12:05 p.m. with lunch to follow. An offering will be received as part of each worship service, this offering helps the work of the ministerial association and the Good Samaritan Fund, which aids individuals and families in the community in crisis situations. Please join us for one or all of the Tuesday Lenten services.

Feb. 26 – Ash Wednesday Service at St. Patrick’s Catholic, Noon (no lunch)

March 3 – St. Martin’s Episcopal

March 10 – First Presbyterian

March 17 – Mt. Olivet Lutheran

March 24 – First Christian Church

March 31 – First United Methodist

April 10 – Good Friday Service at St. Patrick’s Catholic, Noon (no lunch)