There’s one last trip for Cole Nelson: Keep climbing the podium.

After sweeping his afternoon’s state workload Friday in the consolation bracket, Nelson guaranteed himself a medal to add to Perry’s collection as one of the top six 113-pound finishers in the Class 2A action.

He started the morning off with a 10-4 win over 11-seed Jase Goodell of Humboldt. Nelson came out firing with a takedown and near fall within the first two minutes, covering ground he lost out of the gate in the quarterfinals the previous day. That was just enough to keep Goodell away to win the decision.

After Thursday’s action, Perry head coach Mark Weber said he was happy to see Nelson come in with some aggression, working well on top as opposed to waiting to react off his opponents’ moves. That same momentum carried throughout Friday as he kept moving again.

His second bout was with 8-seed Joe Hovick of Roland Story, and showed off another side of his stamina as he locked horns for the first period but owned the rest of the match with a 7-2 decision to advance to the top six of the bracket.

Standing in his way — staying true to the seeding order — is 3-seed Keaton Zeimet of Central Dewitt who lost only his third match of the season on Friday.

Elsewhere, Jon Burnette, who Nelson lost to in the quarterfinals, was stopped in the semifinals against the top-ranked man in the class. Should Burnette and Nelson each win their respective bouts to start Saturday morning, they’ll have a rematch for third-place. Burnette won the first match by 5-3 decision.

Nelson will have a rematch no matter what though as Bondurant-Farrar’s Rylie Anderson is also competing on the opposite end of the bracket. The two had previously met in the Raccoon River tournament which Nelson won to take the conference title. Now it’s just a matter if they meet again for third or fifth-place.