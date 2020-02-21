The Madrid school district has proposed a plan to expand instructional space in the district as it asks voters to approve a $5.8 million bond issue on March 3.

An informal presentation on the proposal is planned for 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Junior/Senior High School Library. Floor plans and additional information can be found at https://www.communitybondissue.org/madrid-csd.

The proposed plans are in response to growing numbers in the school district and the current lack of classrooms and instructional spaces within the elementary and junior/senior high, officials said.

Plans for the elementary school currently include expanding to allow for three sections of kindergarten through the fifth grade, additional resource programs, a new media center, additional bathrooms, and a new main office. One classroom would be added to the elementary.

“We’re continuing to add services for students and our elementary building itself,” said Madrid Community School District Superintendent, Brian Horn. “Everything is tight as far as space goes and we continue to grow.”

Horn said improvements to the high school include adding three sections of 6th grade that would be moved from the elementary school.

“To be able to serve these children, we need to modernize the facilities in which they’re learning,” Horn said.

According to Horn, implement a new media center is an essential component, offering the tools to accelerate learning in a fast-paced learning environment.

Additional space is also to be built within the high school’s addition for resource programs for students, additional bathrooms in the science wing and an office renovation. Four classrooms are slated to go into the High school.

Horn said the project arose as part of brainstorming from the facilities committee, staff, board members, administration, and community input.

The proposal began to take shape when a facilities committee formed concepts beginning in 2018.

Polling hours on March 3 are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations will be at the Madrid Community Room or at normal polling locations in Luther.