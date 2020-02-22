The DMACC Boone Campus owns one full weight rack in a small room full of old, mismatched weights. The one competition gym is host to practices starting at 2 pm and going well into the night, scheduled to the minute to get the most use out of the space. For some teams, the gym can’t be used, and they must go off campus to practice.

Conversations and plans will come together as DMACC has officially announced they are building a Wellness Center on campus. The new building is set to include two gyms, a weight room, a golf room, and an athletic training room. The building will begin April 2020 with plans to finish the project by October 2020.

“Everybody else started adding on and building you know starting in the early 2000s we just never did…” said Andrew Nelson, provost for the Boone Campus, “So we’re it’s not really that we’re trying to jump ahead of everyone. We’re just trying to catch up with the competition.”

The process of the new facility was long and complicated. BJ McGinn, the athletics director, began conversations about 10 to 12 years ago. He toured other community colleges around the state as well as high schools to get a feel for athletic centers. With pictures and a PowerPoint, McGinn went to the administrators with his plan.

“We were at a point where we needed to make an investment in you know, not only to the athletes also because the campus and all of our students…” said McGinn. “It was just trying to bring that forward and have some serious discussions about, Hey, is this going to be a possibility?”

The new facility targets three areas, according to McGinn, but the main goals were to improve the college experience on campus and to alleviate the stressors of having a small facility. Safety was also a concern for DMACC when they decided to build the facility. Traveling to Ames and other locations to practice was a safety concern, especially during the winter. Once built, students not in sports will be able to utilize the facilities like they never could before.

“We included you know, our students, we included our student-athletes in these meetings,” said McGinn. “We had community members come in people from our Boone Foundation Board, you know, faculty, and as well as all of our coaches. I wanted to make sure that they had some say, in what we were doing.”