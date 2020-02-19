The Missouri River Basin-Lewis and Clark Center, 100 Valmont Dr., will be the site of a Native American Artifact Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

The free event, which is open to the public, will feature displays from public and private collections, including tools, arrowheads, spear points, pottery, and more.

Hands-on children’s activities will include corn grinding and pottery making.

Nancy Gillis will present “The Voice of Native American Women” at 1 p.m. Her talk is made possible by Humanities Nebraska.

For more information about attending or exhibiting, call 402-874-9900 or visit lewisandclarkvisitorcenter.org