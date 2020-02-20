Dustin Parker of Kearney won $62,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Parker purchased his winning ticket from Apple Market at 7 West 25th St. in Kearney. The winning ticket contained one quick pick play winning numbers 04, 22, 31, 33 and 35 from the February 15 drawing.

Parker said he’s been a daily Pick 5 player for about a year now and won $450 last month when he matched four of five numbers.

“I was excited,” Parker said about his win, “But I think I was more surprised when I won $450.”

Parker’s not sure what he’ll be doing with his winnings, but expects he’ll give some of it to family members.

Parker said he started playing Powerball back in the late 90s, but made the switch to Pick 5 after a cashier told him about the in-state game.

“I like it because the winners are usually Nebraskans,” he said.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.