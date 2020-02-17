The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the William F. Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.

Agenda items include

Considering proposed updates to the zoning land use map;

Approving the use of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building parking lot and/or basement for Nebraska City Farmers Markets during the summer, fall, and Christmas seasons;

Accepting a $273,225.88 bid from Danko Emergency Equipment for construction and delivery of a new ambulance for Nebraska City Rescue;

Approving a $70,000 grant application for the Nebraska City Police Department to purchase a replacement K-9 vehicle and equipment;

Authorizing a total of $56,000 in grant applications to the Steinhart Foundation Inc. for fencing improvements to Kearney Hill Park and the Softball Complex;

The council will hear the annual emergency medical services report.

Mayor Bryan Bequette will proclaim March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month during the meeting.

The council meeting will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. by a meeting of the Nebraska City Housing and Community Development Agency. Council members will discuss tree pile maintenance and disposal at the Transfer Station during this meeting.