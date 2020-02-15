Joshua Sash grew up around the world of sports. His father coached girls basketball, football and cross country in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Sash calls him from time to time for coaching advice. Sash himself played basketball, football, baseball and ran track. Basketball, however, was always his favorite. Now, Sash has landed his first head coaching job for the DMACC Bears.

“Being a first-year head coach, I’ve been, you know, pretty locked into trying to figure out a lot of, you know, different things that you don’t maybe have to do as an assistant or think about or decisions you have to make and so is trying to figure out,” said Sash.

Sash took the job as the DMACC Bears Men’s Basketball head coach in August of 2019. Since the beginning of the season, the Bears have a winning streak of 21-3. Sash was not a stranger to the world of coaching when he stepped in the doors of DMACC.

After pursuing his degree in computer programming, he left the profession for coaching. From around 2003 he moved around the Midwest as an assistant coach at William Penn University, Drake, Providence College, Indian Hills Community College, State Fair Community College and more.

“If I was, I guess, to advise myself now, I would have probably taken a little bit different path to get there,” said Sash. “You know, because like I said, I took a couple of years and one another direction… Everybody’s past is different and, and I’ve learned a lot along the way my path.”

Sash has quite a few memories from the years spent coaching. One he often thinks about is the games he spent on the courtside in Madison Square Garden. He carries all the memories as well as the friendships he has made to this day.

“I feel like I have, you know, just as a circle of people that I’ve developed, you know, pretty close relationships with and become pretty good friends with regardless of basketball,” said Sash.

Sash has had to learn a lot about being a head coach in a very short amount of time. He is still getting used to all of the different decisions a head coach has to make, such as travel decisions, meal decisions and smaller, day to day decisions as the head of the program.

“Are we going to shoot around here, you know, just like, a million decisions throughout the day that you feel like you got to make and a lot of things happen pretty quickly,” said Sash.

Despite all of the different components to his job, he makes sure to take time for his players. Sash’s coaching style is also very relationship-based. While he would not call himself friends with his players, he would say that his mentor-like relationship with the team allows him to push them even harder. He builds the team with the trust formed from spending time with the players.

“I think he really connects,” said Bears player Willie Guy. “He tries to at least try to connect with teammates and what we got going on in our lives, likes to sit down and talk to us whenever you can just ask us what’s going on in our life, not just basketball.”

Relationships are part of what drew DMACC’s attention. BJ McGinn, the athletics director for DMACC, heard of Sash when he was the head coach for DMACC. Sash’s organization, professionalism and willingness to do whatever it takes eventually landed him the job.

“He’s a guy that’s not afraid to, you know, go pick up trash or shovel snow, if it needs to be done,” said McGinn. “That’s just the kind of people that I want… That’s what I want us to be like.”

Sash’s love of sports passed on to his three sons. One of the hardest things about this job for Sash is leaving his family in Kansas City. Sometimes his wife and kids travel up to see him on the weekends, and his sons get to interact with the players on the team.

“We got a really good group of kids and the sheer joy and bringing my kids around them and having them have the opportunity to be around and look up to them,” said Sash.

According to the DMACC Bears basketball team, their new head coach enjoys dancing in the locker room after games, but he also runs a tight ship. Their practices are intense. If the players are late to class, they do laps around the gym. According to his assistant coaches, he knows what buttons to push when.

A lot of people probably never really see me like in coaching mode…” said Sash. “A little more fiery or competitive than they would anticipate just talking to me on a normal everyday basis… I think That’s pretty true of probably a lot of coaches.”

The DMACC Bears are looking forward to finishing out the month of February and moving into postseason play. Despite being at the college for less than a year, Sash is sure this season will make many more memories to add to his years of coaching.