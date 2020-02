STORM LAKE — The following students earned Dean’s List recognition for the 2019 fall term at Buena Vista University:Noah Bardwell of WaukeeSamuel Bardwell of WaukeeKayley Dresback of WoodwardRachel Hardy of AdelCasey Jamison of Van MeterTara Leporte of Earlham

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.