Otoe County Storm Spotter Training conducted by the National Weather Service will be held in Syracuse at the Rescue Training room, at 572 Mohawk St., on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.
All first responders, and citizens who want to learn more about severe weather, are welcome to attend.
Otoe County Storm Spotter training set
