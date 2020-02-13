Homestead National Monument of America will host a special presentation on Black Homesteaders of the Great Plains, in honor of Black History Month. Dr. Rick Edwards of the University of Nebraska’s Center for Great Plains Studies will present the team’s findings from their historic resource study, at the Education Center, Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

Homestead National Monument of America is proud to commemorate Black History Month this February, celebrating the rich legacy of African American history. Over the past several years, Homestead National Monument of America and Nicodemus National Historic Site have partnered with the Center for Great Plains Studies on the Black Homesteader Project. This project sought to learn, preserve, and share the story of African American homesteaders of the Great Plains. The project had case studies in six key communities: Blackdom, New Mexico; Dearfield, Colorado; DeWitty, Nebraska; Nicodemus, Kansas; Empire, Wyoming; and Sully County, South Dakota. After years of research, that project is now completed! Please join us at the monument to learn more about this previously underrepresented part of American history.

